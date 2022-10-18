For more than a decade, Juventus have had an unhealthy obsession with free agents. Every season, the club pursues the biggest names on the free transfer market.

While this strategy had been greatly rewarding during Giuseppe Marotta’s golden era, it has become far less fruitful in recent years, with several Bosman signings failing to live up to expectations while collecting lucrative paychecks.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now considering signing N’Golo Kanté for free if he doesn’t renew his contract at Chelsea.

The Frenchman was one of the best midfielders in the world in the past seasons. He played a pivotal role in some memorable triumphs in recent years, including Leicester’s stunning Premier League title in 2016, France’s World Cup winning campaign in 2018 and Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

This season, the 31-year-old made two EPL appearances before sustaining a hamstring injury. He has been out of action ever since.

Juve FC say

During his heyday, Kanté had an unparalleled engine that allowed him to retrieve the ball with ease and raiding defenses with his relentless runs.

However, injuries have been slowly but surely taking their toll on his performances on the pitch.

The France international is a player who heavily relies on his physical attributes and his famed stamina. Thus, his levels are ought to drop with age.

At this point, Juventus would be better off chasing a younger alternative rather than splashing money on a player whose best years are now behind him.