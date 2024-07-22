Juventus are reportedly pondering a move for Giovanni Simeone who’s likely to leave Napoli before the end of the summer.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serie A giants have already sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina, while Arkadiusz Milik has been left out of the pre-season training camp in Germany, as Thiago Motta made it clear that the Pole isn’t part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, buying a new centre-forward isn’t a priority for Juventus at the moment, but it is also an important topic on the discussion table.

The Roman newspaper claims that the management is now pondering a move for Simeone who’s unhappy with his status at Napoli.

The 29-year-old has vast Serie A experience under the belt having represented Genoa, Fiorentina, Cagliari and Hellas Verona in the past. He’s been plying his trade in Italian football since 2016.

However, the Argentine has been reduced to an afterthought since making the switch to Napoli in the summer of 2022. He found Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori ahead of him in the pecking order.

Yet, it remains to be seen if the Partenopei would be willing to reinforce a direct rival.

The source also names Genoa bomber Mateo Retegui as another candidate for the same role.

While the Grifone are requesting 25 million euros to part ways with the Italy international, Juventus could lower the cost by inserting some youngsters in a swap deal. Even Milik could be added to the operation, reveals the source.