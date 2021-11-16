Juventus consider signing struggling Man United striker on 18-month loan deal

Since joining Manchester United in 2015, Anthony Martial has had his fair share of ups and downs at Old Trafford.

However, this season is arguably turning out to be the Frenchman’s toughest campaign since making the switch to the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rarely relies on the former Monaco man these days, especially following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Portuguese has acted as the main center forward thus far, while Edinson Cavani remains ahead of Martial in the pecking order.

Therefore, the 25-year-old could be contemplating a move to another club in order to resurrect his career.

Could Juventus prove to be the solution for the French striker?

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, United and Juventus could work out a loan deal that sees the player moving to Turin for the next 18 months.

But the end of this period, the Old Lady would have the right to maintain the player on a permanent basis for 30 million euros.

The Frenchman’s wages remain an issue, as he currently earns around 13 million euros per season, but the source claims that the Red Devils would be willing to pay a part of it.

Juve FC say

While Martial possesses unquestionable talent, United fans were left frustrated by his finishing at times – which is a similar case to the Bianconeri’s number 9, Alvaro Morata.

However, the terms of the deal – if the report is true indeed – could prove to be tempting to the Juventus hierarchy.