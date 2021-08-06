Juventus consider Spain international as Demiral replacement

Juventus are claimed to be considering a move for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte this summer, having agreed a deal to allow Merih Demiral to join Atalanta.

The 27 year-old decided to switch his international allegiances this summer having been overlooked on a number of occasions by France, and enjoyed a regular role for Spain as they reached the semi-final stages of Euro 2020, before being eliminated by Italy.

City splashed £65 Million on his signature only three summers ago, but Ruben Dias and John Stones emerged as the favoured pairing last term, while Nathan Ake looks set to get the nod alongside the Portuguese when the Citizens take on FA Cup champions Leicester this weekend in the Community Shield.

You could be forgiven for believing that Aymeric is now the fourth-choice starter at the Etihad, and could well be available for a fraction of the fee they paid in 2018.

TuttoSport(via InsideFutbol) claims we are considering the Spain defender as an option to replace Demiral however, with Barcelona also claimed to hold an interest.

Should we move for Laporte, Radu Dragusin would likely be the worst off as he would have been set to play as back-up to favoured trio Leo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs De Ligt, but Laporte would make that trio a quartet of first-team options, and the Romanian may well have to consider his options.

Do Juve need a fourth senior centre-back or is Radu due his chance?

