While Juventus are trying to bolster their squad with some renowned stars, they also need to add some depth to the squad.

So even though the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will shortly arrive to the club, some less famous names could also join Max Allegri’s ranks this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus are considering a move of Daniele Verde.

The Italian joined Spezia in 2020, and has proven to be a menacing force on the flanks. Last season, he contributed for his side’s cause with eight goals and six assists, which were vital in the Ligurians’ quest to avoid relegation.

The Neapolitan is a youth product of Roma who can play in a variety or roles upfront, most notably as a right winger.

After failing to find enough space in the Italian capital, the 26-year-old embarked on successive experiences with the likes of Hellas Verona, Pescara, AEK Athens and Real Valladolid amongst others.

Juve FC say

Perhaps he isn’t the biggest star in Calcio, but Verde would be an interesting addition to the wing department, even if he’d only serve as a backup for the likes Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

After all, Federico Bernardeschi has recently left the club, leaving Allegri with a limited number of wingers at his disposal.