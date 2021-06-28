Juventus consider swap deal with Arsenal in order to land wonderkid target

Aaron Ramsey is currently linked with a move away from Juventus, and we are claimed to be considering using him as a makeweight to land Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun.

The forward was linked with a move to Turin in recent months, only to decide on signing a new contract with the Gunners instead, but CalcioMercato doesn’t believe that our interest has ended there.

We are claimed to be considering a straight player-swap deal, with Arsenal not interested in paying a penny for their former midfielder who left on a free transfer only 2 summers ago.

Ramsey would fill a hole in the Gunners squad however, after Martin Odegaard returned to his parent club Real Madrid after a successful loan deal, and an attacking midfielder is believed to be on their wishlist this summer.

Juve are expected to bring in a striker to their ranks also, despite having Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo in competition for minutes at present, with Dejan Kulusevski proven that he can help out in a second-striker role as he did under Andrea Pirlo last term.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would agree to let their young future star leave the club, nor if he is guaranteed many minutes if he was to stay with the club going into the new season, but he did impress in his limited first-team minutes in the Europa League last term, and is definitely one to follow.

Could Arsenal be tempted by such an offer?

Patrick