Juventus are reportedly aiming to part ways with Arkadiusz Milik at the end of the season, and could even seek a contract termination.

The 31-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2022, initially on loan from Olympique Marseille, before making his transfer permanent the following year. However, the Polish striker hasn’t set a foot on the pitch in a competitive fixture since last season.

Milik suffered a meniscus injury while preparing for Euro 2024 with the Polish national team. This injury ruled him out of the tournament, but he was expected to be ready for the new campaign.

But sadly for the former Ajax and Napoli star, his return has been delayed several times due to recurring relapses. He also had to go under the knife on a couple of occasions. At this stage, he’s unlikely to take part in any competitive fixture this season.

According to IlBianconero, Juventus could decide to resort to a contract termination as they look to chop the player off the wage bill.

The bomber still has a contract valid until June 2026, but his sale is unlikely to generate a good return, as his suitors will be reluctant to pay a decent transfer fee for a player who spent an entire year on the sidelines, and is also running on a soon-to-be-expiring deal.

Therefore, getting rid of the player’s wages would be the best solution for Juventus, but they would have also have to strike an agreement with the player and his entourage, who would likely request a golden handshake to sign the termination.

The Turin-based giants have already resorted to this manoeuvre with a couple of Max Allegri favourites, namely Wojciech Szczesny last summer and Danilo in January, in addition to Paul Pogba amidst his doping ordeal.