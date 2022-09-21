Juventus consider the Milan model – Promotion for Cherubini?

Yesterday, we reported Juve’s rumored pursuit of former Roma and Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

But according to the latest reports in Italy, the arrival of a new official wouldn’t spell the departure of current sporting Federico Cherubini.

In fact, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) claims that Juventus could follow the model of Milan and Napoli by promoting Cherubini to the role of general director, as the company is pleased with his work on the market.

Effectively, the 51-year-old would have a similar role the one held by Paolo Maldini at Milanello. He would act as the head of the technical department, while collaborating with a new sporting director who’s able to pounce on market opportunities overseas, reminiscently to Milan’s Ricky Massara and Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli.

Speaking of the latter, he is one of the three names mentioned by the source as possible candidates for the role. The other two are Lazio’s Igli Tare and Petrachi – who is currently unattached.

To his credit, Cherubini has proven to be a shrewd operator on the market despite the club’s limited resources.

Perhaps he wasn’t able to sign the type of names that used to land in Turin during Fabio Paratici’s reign, but that was simply a different era.

Furthermore, the addition of a capable sporting director with a decent eye for talent would be a welcomed addition to the management.