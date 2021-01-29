Juventus consider using Khedira to land AS Roma man

One player that Juventus desperately want to get off their wage bill is Sami Khedira.

At the start of this transfer window, there were talks that he could be heading to the Premier League where he has interest from Everton.

The former Real Madrid man even travelled to England to get a transfer deal, but that never happened.

There were also talks of him returning to Stuttgart, that hasn’t gone anywhere either.

Juve is still keen to get rid of him, however, Calciomercato says that Juventus has no plans to subsidise his salary for him to join another team on loan.

This means that anyone that intends to sign him temporarily would have to pay his entire wage.

According to the report, the latest idea for offloading him is a swap deal for Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian striker is no longer welcome at the Stadio Olimpico, and Juventus wants to sign him.

They tried to land him in the summer before moving for Morata, now that they need another striker, he would be an ideal signing.

For now, this option is still developing and may become clearer in the coming days.