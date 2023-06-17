Juventus consider using Zakaria next season if they lose Rabiot

Denis Zakaria, who was previously on loan at Chelsea, has returned to Juventus after a six-month stint in West London. The midfielder faced challenges with his fitness during his time in the Premier League.

As preparations for the upcoming season begin, Zakaria is expected to be part of Juventus’ pre-season training. While initial reports suggested that he may not have a place in the squad and could be sold or sent out on loan again, Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus has decided to retain him for the upcoming campaign.

The club sees potential in Zakaria and believes he still has the ability to make a significant impact at the Allianz Stadium. This decision aligns with Juventus’ preparations for the potential departures of midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes.

By keeping Zakaria in their squad, Juventus aims to provide him with opportunities to showcase his abilities and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria could be useful to us next season and players sometimes do better when they get a second chance to make an impression.

Our midfield will lose some key figures in this transfer window and we would be smart to replace them, but it costs a lot of money to delve into the transfer market.

If Zakaria can return to the form he showed at Borussia Monchengladbach, we will have no need to sign a new midfielder.