Juventus considered making Kluivert move before landing Chiesa

The relationship between Mino Raiola and Juventus is a fruitful one and it has helped the Bianconeri to sign a number of impressive players before now.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Moise Kean are his players and he almost brought in another of his client to Juve this summer.

CalcioMercato claims that Juve considered a move for Justin Kluivert as they struggled to land Federico Chiesa. The Bianconeri wanted to sign a new forward all summer and Chiesa was their top target.

The report claims that, however, when it became clear that they might actually be able to sign Chiesa, they simply dropped the idea of a move for the Dutchman.

Kluivert has now moved to RB Leipzig while the Bianconeri finally landed Chiesa.

Kluivert struggled to nail a starting spot at AS Roma and it would have been tough for him to also play in a star-studded team like Juventus.

Chiesa, meanwhile was a mainstay in the Fiorentina team before he left the Viola for Turin.

Andrea Pirlo will have his plans for the attacker and you have to think that most Juventus fans are excited about the prospect of him playing for the club, probably more so than if it was Kluivert that was signed.