Juventus have been in the market for a new manager for several weeks and, during this period, held talks with Simone Inzaghi regarding the possibility of taking over the role in Turin. Following another strong European campaign with his current side, where he reached his second Champions League final in three seasons, Inzaghi appeared to be considering new opportunities. The recent defeat to Paris Saint-Germain may have prompted him to contemplate a change of scenery.

Inzaghi is currently attracting interest from Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. The club are reportedly confident that they will secure his signature, offering a lucrative contract that is difficult to ignore. However, there was a time when a move to Juventus seemed to be a genuine possibility.

Juventus Initiated Talks After Season’s End

After the conclusion of the Serie A season, Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’s sporting director, made contact with Inzaghi’s agent to explore a potential move to the Allianz Stadium. Early discussions suggested that Inzaghi was open to the idea, and Juventus were encouraged by his interest. This prompted further meetings aimed at reaching a formal agreement.

However, the situation quickly changed. According to Calciomercato, as soon as decisions regarding Giuntoli’s future were finalised and he was removed from his official duties, Juventus abruptly ended discussions with Inzaghi’s camp. This unexpected halt in negotiations cast doubt over any possibility of securing the manager’s services.

Simone Inzaghi (Getty Images)

Saudi Offer Now Takes Centre Stage

With Juventus stepping back, the offer from Al Hilal has become the most attractive option on the table for Inzaghi. The financial terms, combined with the opportunity to take on a new challenge in a growing football market, make it a compelling proposition.

Inzaghi is widely regarded as a top-level coach, and his consistent success in European competitions has strengthened his reputation. He could have been an excellent appointment for Juventus, bringing experience and tactical stability to the bench. For now, though, that potential partnership appears to be off the table, as the manager edges closer to a move outside of Europe.