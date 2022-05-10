Juventus considering a move for 20-year-old Bundesliga defender

Juventus’ defence will be shaken up in the next few seasons, as the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci approach the end of their careers.

The Bianconeri has not had the best of seasons and the next summer will be an important one for the club.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Max Allegri’s team, and a new name is RB Leipzig’s Joško Gvardiol.

While listing the defenders Juve will consider signing in the summer, Il Bianconero claims the 20-year-old features highly on their list of targets.

The report, however, admitted that he would be a very expensive player to sign from his present employers.

Juve FC Says

We have focused a lot on young players recently, which is great considering the average age of our team before this season.

Gvardiol has been delivering performances that are beyond his age and he seems the ideal long-term replacement for Chiellini.

The report didn’t mention how much he would cost, but we might spend more than we did on Matthijs de Ligt to land him.

Juve is unlikely to spend that much on one player in the next transfer window unless the club also makes a big sale.