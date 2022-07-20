Juventus is close to completing the transfer of Gleison Bremer after they agreed on a fee with Torino to add him to their squad.

The defender was awarded the best defender in Serie A last season, and it was only a matter of time before he left Il Toro for a bigger club.

He will now play in black and white once the transfer is completed, but a former teammate could join him at the Allianz Stadium.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are also interested in a move for Andrea Belotti.

The Azzurri striker has become a free agent after he left Torino at the end of the last campaign.

Il Toro had been keen to keep him, but the Euro 2020 winner wants a new challenge and left.

Once considered a 100m euros striker, Belotti will now have to find a new home, and he could become the next backup striker at Juve.

However, the report claims Juve is not his only suitor, with AS Roma also looking to take him to Rome.

Juve FC Says

Belotti was one of the most lethal strikers in the world at the peak of his career, and he could still do a job at Juve.

The striker could be the perfect backup option to Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium if he accepts our offer.