Juventus might have to do without Adrien Rabiot next season, while signing Teun Koopmeiners remains a daunting task. So who could the club sign to bolster the midfield department?

As we all know by now, Rabiot’s contract with the club will expire at the of the season. The player himself admitted that his future could lie elsewhere.

In the last few months, Koopmeiners emerged as the Old Lady’s primary target in the summer. However, the Dutchman’s price tag has been on the rise, now reaching 60 million euros.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might have to search elsewhere, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

The source reveals five alternative names that Juventus could pursue this summer.

The first is Mikel Merino, a Spain international whose contract with Real Sociedad will expire in 2025, which could make him more affordable.

The second option is Sofyan Amrabat who will return to Fiorentina at the end of the season following a disappointing campaign with Manchester United. The Bianconeri were on the 27-year-old’s trail in the past.

Then we have Lewis Ferguson who has established himself as a pillar at Bologna since last season. His shares in Turin could be on the rise, especially if the club appoints Thiago Motta as the new manager. However, the Scotland international may have suffered a serious injury on Saturday.

The source also mentions Udinese’s 22-year-old midfielder Lazar Samardzic who was on the cusp of joining Inter last summer and then Napoli in January.

The last name on the list is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is seeking an exit from Tottenham after falling in the pecking order. The Dane was heavily linked with a move to Turin in January, but a transfer never materialized.