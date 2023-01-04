Juventus considering another club for Filippo Ranocchia

Juventus has been unimpressed with the number of minutes Filippo Ranocchia received in the first half of the season and is now considering recalling him from his loan spell at Monza.

The midfielder is one of the talented players the club has groomed and they sent him to Monza to continue his development.

Without enough game time, he can hardly become as developed as Juve want, which is a problem for them.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals if his fortunes do not change in the first weeks of 2023, they will recall him and send him on loan to another club.

The likes of Cremonese, Torino, Salernitana and Sassuolo are interested in a move for him.

Juve FC Says

We send our youngsters out on loan because we want them to gain valuable first-team experience and become better players in the future.

If that goal is not achieved at a certain club, we must recall them and change the plans.

Monza already has Nicolo Rovella on their books, who is doing well. We probably need to send Ranocchia to another club so he can play more often.

But his next temporary employers must agree to hand him regular game time before we allow him to join them.