While Juventus’ interest in Joshua Zirkzee is well-illustrated at this point, a report in the Italian press claims the club is also keeping an eye on his Manchester United teammate and compatriot Tyrell Malacia.

The Bianconeri may be looking to bolster their attacking ranks by adding a new striker, and a reunion between the struggling Zirkzee and his old Bologna mentor Thiago Motta could be on the cards. Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has always insisted that strengthening the backline remains the main priority for January.

The Serie A giants could be looking to make several signings in defence, as Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are both out until the end of the season with ACL injuries, while club captain Danilo has been left out of the Italian Super Cup squad in a decision that forecasts an imminent departure.

Juventus are currently being linked with several centre-backs, chief amongst them Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Feyenoord’s David Hancko and Milan’s Fikayo Tomori. However, a new left-back would also come in handy, especially amidst Cabal’s absence.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus are carefully following Malacia who, like Zirkzee, is enduring a complicated campaign at Old Trafford.

Although the 25-year-old wasn’t cheered off the pitch like his compatriot, playing time remains hard to come by, while his performances have been unconvincing as he doesn’t seem to be in his best physical shape since returning from injury. Even with Luke Shaw’s absence, the Dutchman hasn’t been able to break into Ruben Amorim’s selections.

Therefore, Di Natale believes Malacia could emerge as a last-minute solution for Juventus in January, as the Red Devils might be open to sending him away on loan until the end of the season.

The left-back joined Man Utd in the summer of 2022, but a knee injury ruled him out for an entire year before making his return to action as of late. While he primarily plays as a left-back, Louis van Gaal tested him at centre-back with the Dutch national team, so the report suggests he could be the right player to replace the versatile Danilo.