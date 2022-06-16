Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has been poorer than he and the club expected it to be.

They sold him to Everton in 2019, and he is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium from the English club.

Kean remains one of the key players in the current Juve squad, but his performances haven’t been good enough.

This has opened up the door for the club to allow him to return to England, but that might not happen.

Instead, Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri are now thinking about buying him outright one year earlier than expected.

The report claims they see him as an asset which can be used in a swap deal for other players, and they will buy him so he can be available for use.

Juve FC Says

Kean is still just 22, so he has most of his career ahead of him. However, he has not shown enough quality for us to add him to our squad permanently.

Instead of signing him for 28m euros, we could use that sum to buy someone more accomplished in Italian football who can guarantee us more goals in the coming season.