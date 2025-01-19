Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on the market in case they end up selling Andrea Cambiaso to Manchester City.

The Cityzens are expected to launch an onslaught for the 24-year-old, identifying as the right profile to replace Kyle Walker who has requested a transfer and is expected to complete a transfer to Milan.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed that the club has yet to receive a concrete offer for the Italy international, but would consider the proposal once it reaches the club’s headquarters.

So while Cambiaso’s future remains up in the air, the management is already considering alternatives as they don’t want to be caught short-handed by the end of the January transfer session.

According to IlBianconero, Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell is one of the options on the table. The 28-year-old has been offered to Juventus since he’s considered surplus to requirements at Stanford Bridge.

The England international was considered amongst the finest left-backs in the Premier League in previous years, but has been dropped out of the Blues’ squad by Enzo Maresca who opted to rely on Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga on the left side of the backline.

Therefore, Chelsea are looking to offload the former Leicester City star before the end of the month, so he’s been proposed as an option for Juventus.

Nevertheless, the report insists that this notion hasn’t convinced the Serie A giants who would prefer other profiles in case they were to chase a new left-back in the coming days.

The source mentions Cristiano Biraghi who, like Chilwell, has lost his prominent role at Fiorentina after serving as club captain for years.

The Bianconeri could also be interested in Girona’s Miguel Gutiérrez, having already sent scouts to watch him in action. The 23-year-old has been one of the main revelations in LaLiga this season.