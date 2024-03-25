Juventus are reportedly reflecting on a swap deal that sees Sofyan Amrabat joining in from Fiorentina.

The 27-year-old is spending the current campaign on loan at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have already splashed 10 million as loan fees, but they would have to spend 25 million plus 5M on bonuses to make his stay at Old Trafford permanent.

However, the Premier League giants haven’t been impressed by the Moroccan’s displays this season. Therefore, his imminent return to Florence is no longer a hidden secret.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus could take the opportunity to revive their interest in the player and work on a summer swoop.

The source claims that an exchange deal involving Arthur Melo could take shape.

The Brazilian is a Juventus player who never truly made it in Turin, but has been showing promising signs while on loan at Fiorentina this season.

The Tuscans have the option to buy the Brazilian for 20 million euros at the of the season.

Hence, the Bianconeri are considering a straight swap between Arthur and Amrabat. After all, we’re talking about two players who are the same age and occupy the same position on the pitch, albeit with different characteristics.

The Brazilian is a deep-lying playmaker with renowned technical skills, while the Moroccan is a combative midfielder.

Nevertheless, the source mentions Milan as a possible competitor to Juventus for Amrabat’s services.

The report claims Rossoneri legend and newly-appointed director Zlatan Ibrahimovic could utilize his excellent rapport with Man Utd to forge a plan that culminates in Amrabat’s arrival at Milanello.