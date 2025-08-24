Juventus are forced to reconsider their options in the market after hitting a stumbling block in their negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

The Bianconeri have already snapped up the services of Jonathan David on a free transfer, but they were hoping to complete the attacking department by bringing the French striker back to Continassa and offloading Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto have thus far been unsuccessful on both fronts.

As reported in recent hours, Juventus haven’t been able to finalise their agreement with PSG for Kolo Muani after months of gruelling talks.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri must immediately turn their attention towards alternative profiles, as they only have one week left before the market closes.

The pink newspaper expects the Juventus management to consider the following five profiles.

The five strikers Juventus could consider

The first is RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda, a versatile striker who might be the most similar to Kolo Muani in terms of characteristics. However, the Belgian won’t come cheap, as his price tag is circa €50 million. Moreover, the German club will be keen to maintain the 25-year-old after selling Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking of the Red Devils, Rasmus Hojlund has become surplus to requirements, and a return to Serie A has been on the cards for months. Milan have decided to abandon the pursuit, but Juventus would face competition from Napoli, who identified him as a potential replacement for the injured Romelu Lukaku.

Hojlund & Chelsea duo on Juve’s shortlist

Juve’s Premier League options also include a couple of Chelsea outcasts. Nevertheless, Nicolas Jackson’s asking price could reach €80 million, making him unattainable, while Christopher Nkunku has been hampered by injuries in recent campaigns.

Finally, Juventus might try their luck for Ademola Lookman who was expected to join Inter, only for the deal to collapse when Atalanta refused to lower their asking price. Hence, Comolli must be prepared to splash a figure north of €50 million, or avoid wasting his time on this particular front.