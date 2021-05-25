Juventus considering Italian veteran as Pirlo’s replacement

With conflicting reports containing new and old names alike popping up on daily basis, Juve’s managerial situation remains chaotically uncertain.

Andrea Pirlo will tell anyone who would listen that he’s done enough to maintain his job for another season. And perhaps he did, as his stay in Turin remains a viable theory, especially after securing a Coppa Italia trophy and a Top 4 finish in the final week of the season.

Nonetheless, the young manager’s stay is so far unconfirmed, with various candidates being mentioned by the press.

According to Calciomercato, Gian Piero Gasperini is being evaluated by the Bianconeri management in the last few hours.

The Italian tactician has led Atalanta to their third straight Champions League qualification, as the club continues to grow from strength to strength under his guidance.

La Dea has become one of the most feared and entertaining sides in Italy, and a large part of the credit must go to the 63-year-old.

Moreover, such appointment would be considered as a natural development in the veteran’s career that had initially started with the Bianconeri.

Gasperini joined Juve’s youth ranks in the sixties of the last century, at the tender age of 9. Whilst most of senior career was played elsewhere, his coaching days were also launched by the Old Lady, working in the club’s youth sector.

Besides his current stint with Atalanta which started in 2016, the tactician also had two successful spells at Genoa.