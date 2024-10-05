Juventus continues to scout for new talent to strengthen their squad, and they have identified Ferran Torres from Barcelona as a potential target.

While Barcelona is having a strong season, not all players are getting sufficient game time, and Torres is one of them. He started the season in the lineup, but with Hansi Flick now favouring a front three of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, Torres has been pushed to the sidelines.

Juventus is looking to capitalise on this situation and is interested in bringing Torres to Turin during the January transfer window. Thiago Motta’s system at Juventus heavily relies on quality wingers, and the club is open to adding reinforcements in that area.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus has been monitoring Torres for several months and is keen to approach Barcelona for a loan deal when the transfer window reopens. They believe Torres could be a valuable addition to their squad, providing depth and quality on the wings.

Juve FC Says

Torres is a fine attacker and he could do a fantastic job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, sending him out on loan in January is a decision that Barca may not want to make.