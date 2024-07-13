Juventus is considering Leicester City’s improved bid for Matias Soule, but the Argentinian youngster has his heart set elsewhere.

Juve expects to make Soule a key part of their plans this season or sell him this summer following his fine form on loan at Frosinone last season.

The attacker proved his potential and Juve was proud of his performance.

As they prepare for the upcoming campaign, they are having a busy transfer window and are now considering sales.

After signing three top players, selling some men is inevitable, and Leicester City is pushing to sign Soule.

The newly-promoted Premier League club wants to add him to their squad and has tabled a bid of around €30 million for his signature.

As Juve considers the offer, a report on Il Bianconero claims the attacker wants to join AS Roma and prefers to wait for their offer.

They have already spoken to him and discussed their project, but there has been no official offer sent to Juventus for his signature yet.

Juve FC Says

Soule will likely prefer to stay in Serie A because of the language barrier, but Roma must step up their interest soon.