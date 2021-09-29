Juventus considering loan-swap deal with Leicester to land defensive target

Juventus are claimed to be considering a loan-swap deal with Leicester which could see Aaron Ramsey and Timothy Castagne move in opposite directions.

The Old Lady are keen to offload the Welsh midfielder’s wages, with Ramsey having struggled to stay fit for large spells, hampering his ability to show his full range of talents.

With the former Arsenal man raking in a hefty wage, and with Juve no longer as financially stable following the Coronavirus pandemic, it appears the best option to find a new playing club for him, and CalcioMercato claims that we are looking to offer him to Leicester City in hope of persuading them to part ways with full-back Timothy Castagne.

The Belgian defender impressed in Serie A with Napoli previously and is claimed to be on our wanted list, with Juve said to be in want of a loan deal, but with the agreement that we will allow Ramsey to join their club on a similar deal also.

The Welsh international is yet to start a match in the current campaign, picking up less than 40 minutes of action thus far from the bench.

Would this be a good deal to swap Ramsey for Castagne? Could a fully-fit Ramsey force his way into Allegri’s first-team plans this term?

Patrick