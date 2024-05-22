Juventus has been linked with a move for Emerson Royal as the defender prepares to leave Tottenham.

Spurs are selling several of their players, and Royal is one of those who have not been favoured by their current manager.

The Brazilian is available for sale, and Tuttojuve reveals that Juve is considering a move for him.

It remains unclear what system their next manager will employ at the Allianz Stadium, but Emerson has become one of their targets.

However, the report adds that Juve is not the only club interested in him, with Bayern Munich also considering a move for the Brazilian.

The German giants will present formidable competition to Juve in the race for his signature, and Emerson will have to decide which team he wants to join.

Juve FC Says

Emerson didn’t get many starts in the last campaign, and he should not get chances on our team.

We need to sign players who are established regulars at their current clubs, even though that will cost us more money.

Emerson might arrive in Turin and remain a bench warmer because he cannot displace the other players in his role.