Juventus considering Milik and Lacazette

Juventus are looking at a number of strikers this summer as Gonzalo Higuain looks ever more likely to leave the club.

According to Corriere Torino, the Bianconeri have already reached an agreement with Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, however they are yet to agree terms with Napoli.

Despite this, the paper reports to Milik’s reluctant to sign a contract renewal with the partenopei as a positive, as well as his preference to join Juventus, despite being linked with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotpsur and Roma.

Juve could include Federico Bernardeschi in exchange, but Luca Pellegrini might be a more likely option as his agent, Mino Raiola, wants to see him at a club where he regularly gets to play.

Corriere Dello Sport report on similar lines, suggesting Higuain’s exit is highly likely this summer, and along with Milik, Juve are looking at Alexandre Lacazette.

The French strikers future at Arsenal could depend on teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing an extension or deciding to leave this summer, each scenario putting Arsenal in a different position with regard to Lacazette.