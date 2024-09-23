Juventus coach Thiago Motta is reportedly tempted to test his young star Kenan Yildiz in a different position.

The 19-year-old originally rose onto the scene as a second striker, but has been mostly playing as a left winger this season, producing mixed results.

While he managed to find some joy against PSV Eindhoven, scoring a splendid strike after cutting from the left to the middle, he struggled to make an impact against Napoli’s compact defensive unit on the weekend.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Yildiz could be tried as a false Number 9 at some stage.

Dusan Vlahovic has been out of sorts as of late. He only managed to score two goals against Hellas Verona since the start of the season.

Many supporters fear that the Serbian might not be the ideal centre-forward for Motta’s tactical system.

Therefore, the coach could decide to test Yildiz in this role, and hope for results similar to the Joshua Zirkzee experiment from his Bologna days.

The Dutchman exploded under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian manager. He played as a striker on paper, but often dropped back to support his teammates in the buildup and create spaces for others to exploit in the final third.

This earned the 23-year-old a big-money move to Manchester United last summer.

So it remains to be seen if Motta would be willing to drop Vlahovic – the league’s highest-paid athlete – to make way for this curious experiment.