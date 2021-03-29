Juventus considering offering Dybala to land Barcelona star

Juventus are believed to be considering their options with Paulo Dybala, and are considering offering him to Barcelona as part of a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong.

The Dutch midfielder worked alongside Matthijs De Ligt at Ajax previously with Spanish reports (via TuttoJuve) claiming the Old Lady have intentions to reunite the pair.

Juve’s midfield has come into question this season, with a number of different selections having been used, with all of Bentancur, Rabiot, Arthur and McKennie all shared minutes in the middle, while Danilo has also played there of late also.

This summer could well see another option brought in, and De Jong would be an exciting option.

Whether Barcelona would be willing to part ways with the 23 year-old is unlikely however. De Jong has featured in every La Liga match this season, starting 26 of the 28 and coming off the bench twice also.

The fact the Spanish giants shelled out a substantial fee to land him only two summers ago may also be a huge negative in our bid to sign him, but that could depend on how strongly they want to land Dybala however, especially when you consider they may be desperate for attacking flair if Lionel Messi quits the club at the end of the season when his contract is up.

Would De Jong be an excellent addition to our midfield? Could we tempt Barca to part ways?

Patrick