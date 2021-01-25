Juventus considering out of favour striker in exchange deal

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move to Juventus after he fell out with his AS Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca.

The Bosnian is one of the established strikers in Italy, and Juventus wanted to sign him in the summer.

He has become available again, and Sportmediaset via Calciomercato says that Juventus is considering landing him in a swap deal.

The Bianconeri want to sign a new striker this month after relying on Alvaro Morata for the first half of the season.

It seems that they don’t have the financial means to land Dzeko this month, with the report claiming that they are looking to add Federico Bernardeschi as a part of the deal to sign the striker.

Bernardeschi has struggled for playing time with Juventus in this campaign with Andrea Pirlo building his team around other players.

The Italian wants to fight for his place in the team, however, with the Euros coming up later in the year, he needs to start playing more often if he is to be considered.

He might see more playing time at Roma, but the report didn’t say if Roma would be interested in a swap deal involving the former Fiorentina man.