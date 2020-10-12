Juventus considering PSG star for summer move

Juventus are eyeing a deal to bring Angel di Maria to the Allianz Stadium next summer, when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out.

The Argentine winger has been a great servant for the French giants, helping them on the way to four Ligue 1, four Coupe de la Ligue and four Coupe de France titles in that time, and nearly played a key role in leading them to Champions League glory this summer.

Time is running out on the former Real Madrid and Manchester United stars career however, and despite retaining a high level of performance for his club at present, he has been allowed to enter into the final 12 months of his playing deal.

Calcio Mercato reports that Juventus are considering giving him a chance to taste Italian football before he retires, assuming he hasn’t agreed a new deal with his PSG prior to January, when clubs outside of France will be allowed to talk to the Argentine about his future.

The same report also says that Juve are considering Arkadiusz Milik for a potential free transfer, with his deal with Napoli also entering into the final 12 months.

We were linked with a deal to sign him during the summer, along with a number of other strikers, before we agreed a deal to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club on loan from Atletico Madrid instead.

Such a deal for Di Maria could well rely on the form of our current wingers, with new signings Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa set expected to light up the division this term, while Juan Cuadrado and Aaron Ramsey will likely play as back-up options for those wide roles.

Would Di Maria be an exciting capture despite his age?

