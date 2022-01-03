jorge
Juventus considering sending another player on loan to Sampdoria

January 3, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Juventus and Sampdoria have an excellent business relationship, and the Bianconeri sent at least two players there on loan in the summer.

Mohamed Ihattaren and Radu Dragusin joined Il Doria on loan at the start of this campaign.

The former left them without playing after becoming unsettled at his new home.

The latter has yet to become a key figure in their team and hopes to play more often in this second half of the season.

Calciomercato says Juve wants to compensate them for Ihattaren who has gone AWOL and isn’t expected to return to the club.

One player being considered is Kaio Jorge, who has struggled for playing time at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian is highly rated, but the competition for a place in the Juventus attack is too much for him.

They are now contemplating sending him on loan to Sampdoria for the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

Jorge has the potential to become a top attacker for Juve, but he needs to play often.

His development depends on that and should leave the club on loan this month.

Juve has more than enough attackers, even though most of them are underperforming.

Max Allegri would consider the players ahead of him on the pecking order before playing the Brazilian.

A loan move to Sampdoria for the second half of this season would help him get valuable minutes in Serie A and prepare him for life at Juve.

