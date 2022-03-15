Juventus considering summer swoop for young Cagliari man

Despite enduring a miserable season so far, Cagliari still had some bright lights from their season, as they continue their fight to avoid relegation.

The Sardinians often give chances to some interesting young talent, and one of them managed to take the opportunity and run away with it.

The man in question is Raoul Bellanova who is currently on loan in Sardinia from Girondins Bordeaux.

According to Calciomercato, the Isolani will exercise their right to buy the young right-back at the end of the season. This should only cost them a figure close to one million euro.

However, the 21-year-old might not linger on the island for too long, as Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation.

The source claims that the Bianconeri would be ready to splash up to 10 millions to seal the player’s signature.

This season, Bellanova contributed in a single goal and two assists in 22 Serie A appearances thus far.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the young wingback was one of the best performers amongst the Cagliari players, delivering some dangerous crosses to the box.

If the Bianconeri continue to deploy a four-man backline, Bellanova would find very little space in the presence of Danilo.

But in a 3-5-2 lineup, the Italian could be Cuadrado’s long-term replacement on the right flank.