Juventus are interested in adding Destiny Udogie to their squad this summer and are considering a player exchange involving one of their struggling forwards.

Udogie has been on Juventus’ radar since his time in Serie A and remains a player they have monitored over recent seasons. The Tottenham defender is regarded as an important figure at his current club, although recent performances have reportedly opened the door to possible movement.

Juventus Explore Swap Deal Option

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are taking a creative approach in their pursuit of the defender and are considering offering Jonathan David in exchange to help facilitate the deal.

David has struggled to make an impact since his arrival in Turin, and a move to Tottenham could offer him increased opportunities in the Premier League where he may feel he can rebuild confidence.

Udogie’s Future and Juventus Ambition

Juventus believe the proposed structure could appeal to Tottenham if they are open to reshaping their squad, while Udogie himself may also be attracted by a return to Serie A where he first developed.

However, competition for the defender is expected to be strong, and Juventus will need to act decisively if they want to secure his signature ahead of other interested clubs.

The coming weeks are likely to be decisive as Juventus evaluate their options and continue to assess whether a swap deal represents the most realistic route forward in the market.

Juventus continue to prioritise long-term squad balance as they look to rebuild competitiveness in domestic and European competitions. The club view versatile defenders like Udogie as valuable assets due to their ability to contribute both defensively and in advanced positions. Tottenham, meanwhile, will carefully assess any proposal before making a decision, particularly given the importance of maintaining depth in key positions across a demanding season.