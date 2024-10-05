Paul Pogba’s ban for a failed drug test has been reduced, making the midfielder eligible to play again next year, which presents Juventus with a fresh dilemma.

The Bianconeri had placed him on minimum wage during his suspension and patiently waited for his appeal, although the club was not optimistic about his chances of receiving a lighter sentence.

This is why his shirt number was given to Kenan Yildiz. However, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reducing the ban, Juventus now face a decision regarding Pogba’s future.

Upon his return, Pogba will once again be one of the club’s highest earners, and he will be eligible to compete for game time starting in March.

However, TuttoJuve reports that Juventus has no plans to reintegrate him into the squad. The club considers Pogba’s wages too high to accommodate, and they are already contemplating terminating his contract.

Juventus is expected to discuss their plans with the 2018 World Cup winner, hoping both parties can reach a mutual agreement.

Juve FC Says

This judgement puts us in a tough position, but Pogba is one of us, and he was brilliant during his first spell on our bench, so we need to be considerate as we make our decisions.