Juventus considering the injury history of a player who wants to join them

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Corentin Tolisso as he approaches the end of his time at Bayern Munich.

The injury-prone Frenchman is one of the finest midfielders developed at Lyon earlier in his career.

However, his fitness has suffered for much of his time in Munich, and that is one reason he isn’t being considered for a new contract by the Germans.

At 27, he is still young enough to rebuild his career at another top European club, but Juve is being careful.

Tuttomercatoweb says the midfielder wants to join the Bianconeri as a free agent, but Max Allegri’s team is scared of signing him because of his injury record.

Juve FC Says

After watching Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo struggles with injuries in Turin, it makes little sense for Juve to sign another player with a chequered injury record.

Tolisso would ideally be a good signing for Juve, but Allegri’s squad already has too many players who easily succumb to injuries.

While we may not pay a transfer fee to sign him, he would cost us even more money in the number of matches he would miss if he makes the move.

Several other midfielders with better fitness records will be free agents in the summer, so we can sign someone else.