Juventus reportedly have three Serie A coaches on their shortlist as Max Allegri’s second reign could be drawing to a close.

While the management continues to publicly back the under-fire tactician, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) notes that a divorce at the end of the season is becoming an increasingly likely possibility.

The Bianconeri are enduring a torrid run that saw them collect only seven points from the last eight fixtures.

The club remains third in the standings, but the likes of Bologna and Roma are edging closer, leaving Champions League qualification at risk.

So despite having a contract for another year, Juventus could decide to part ways with Allegri in the summer.

In this case, the pink newspaper names three young managers in the Italian top flight who could be appointed by the club for next season.

The first candidate on the list is obviously Thiago Motta who has left Calcio fans in awe this season.

The Italo-Brazilian is leading Bologna towards a possible UCL qualification with his progressive brand of football.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder has recently emerged as a primary candidate for the Black-and-White hot seat.

The second name on the list is Vicenzo Italiano whose cycle at Fiorentina will reach its conclusion at the end of the season.

Finally, Monza’s Raffaele Palladino is also being linked with a return to Turin. The 39-year-old is a former Juventus attacker who is currently showcasing remarkable coaching skills with the Biancorossi.

He even earned his maiden Serie A victory on his Monza first-team debut against Juventus last season.