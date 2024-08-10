Juventus continues their search for a new winger and is now linked with a move for Raheem Sterling.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with several wide attackers during this transfer window, including but not limited to Karim Adeyemi and Galeno.

The club has been active in the transfer market, and recent reports suggest that Nicolás González of Fiorentina could be the winger who joins them.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio has now linked Juventus with a move for yet another player in that role.

The pundit claims that Bianconeri has added Raheem Sterling to its list of potential signings.

Sterling has struggled to be relevant at Chelsea and has lost his spot on the England national team.

With Chelsea recently signing Pedro Neto from Wolves, Sterling has been pushed further down the pecking order and might be looking for a way out.

Juventus is now considering making an offer for the former Manchester City star.

Juve FC Says

Sterling has had a distinguished career, but there are a lot of question marks over his adaptation if we sign him at this stage of his career.