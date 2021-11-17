Juventus considers a move for Denis Zakaria’s teammate

Denis Zakaria has become one of Juventus’ top transfer targets in recent months as he approaches the end of his time at Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, he isn’t the only player at the German club Juve wants to sign with a new report claiming they have identified a teammate of his whom they believe can also do a job for them in Turin.

Calciomercato reports Juventus is targeting a move for the French midfielder, Kouadio Kone.

The 20-year-old is a fast-rising player at the German club and Juve has quickly identified him as one for the future.

The Bianconeri have now placed him on their wishlist as they watch his development at the German club.

Juve FC Says

Juve’s continuous pursuit of young talents in Europe is a commendable step, however, the problem remains whether they would get chances under Max Allegri.

The returning gaffer hasn’t shown enough willingness to hand chances to inexperienced players and that could affect the Bianconeri on the transfer front.

Kone might feel he needs more playing time at this stage of his career and he knows he would hardly get that at Juve if he moves now.

The report didn’t say how much Gladbach would ask for his signature, but Transfermarkt values him at $7.70m.