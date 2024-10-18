Juventus is considering adding Ante Budimir to their squad as a backup option for their main striker, Dusan Vlahovic. The Bianconeri have been exploring options to bring in an experienced forward who can provide support and serve as a reliable alternative for Vlahovic when needed. Budimir, currently playing for Osasuna in La Liga, has emerged as a potential target.

At 33 years old, Budimir brings experience and a proven goal-scoring record, with 17 league goals scored last season in Spain. His age could be seen as a drawback, but Juventus seems to value his form and fitness, as well as his experience in top-flight football. Additionally, his prior experience in Serie A with clubs like Crotone and Sampdoria could help him adapt quickly to the league and the demands at Juventus.

The Croatian forward is viewed as a cost-effective option, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting suggesting that a transfer could be completed for around 5 million euros. This relatively low fee, combined with his track record, makes him an attractive choice for Juventus, especially as they seek to reinforce their squad without a significant financial outlay.

Vlahovic has been in fine form recently, showing signs of improvement and consistency, but Juventus recognises the need for squad depth, particularly in the striker position. An experienced player like Budimir could help manage Vlahovic’s workload, ensuring the Serbian remains fresh and effective throughout the season. Having a reliable backup could also provide flexibility for manager Thiago Motta when rotating the squad or dealing with potential injuries.

However, Juventus must carefully evaluate whether Budimir fits their style of play and how well he would adapt to the tactical demands under Motta. Given his age, the club would likely offer a short-term deal, perhaps with an option for extension based on performance. This approach would minimise risk while adding valuable depth to the squad, allowing Juventus to focus on their title ambitions and other competitions.