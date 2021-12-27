Juventus considers a swap deal with Chelsea for Premier League flop

Juventus is thinking about swapping Rodrigo Bentancur for Saul Niguez as the Uruguayan underperforms in Turin.

This has been arguably Bentancur’s poorest season on the books of the Bianconeri, and he has two options.

He either gets better or gets sold and the latter could be the case soon, according to Fichajes.net.

Saul has struggled on loan at Chelsea in this campaign and he is likely to be sent back to Atletico Madrid at the end of this season.

The report says Atletico doesn’t have him in their plans and would look to sell or loan him out again.

Max Allegri wants to sign him and the Juve gaffer will make a move for him in the summer.

The Bianconeri will add Bentancur in their offer for the Spain international, although it remains unclear how much money they would add.

Juve FC Says

Selling Bentancur looks like the right step for the current Juventus team. However, signing Saul makes little sense.

The midfielder has been in decline in the last few seasons and his struggles in England could be a sign that he simply isn’t good enough for a top club.

Juve has other midfield targets who would offer more guarantee of outstanding performances, and we probably need to focus on them instead.