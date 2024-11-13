Juventus is reportedly determined to strengthen its defensive ranks during the January transfer window, a move necessitated by the season-ending injury to Gleison Bremer and the potential long-term absence of Juan Cabal, whose condition is still under review. This shortage of defenders has left the Bianconeri in a critical position, pushing the club to explore viable replacements who could provide stability and depth for the rest of the season.

While Juventus has considered options like Milan Skriniar from PSG and Jakub Kiwior, recent reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that the club is now evaluating Manchester United’s Victor Lindelöf as a possible addition. The Swedish defender, whose contract with Manchester United expires at the season’s end, is seen as an attractive prospect. Having only played a supporting role in the United squad, Lindelöf’s availability could make him an economical acquisition either on a loan deal or a cut-price permanent transfer in January.

For Juventus, Lindelöf’s experience is a significant factor. Although he hasn’t been a first-team regular at United recently, he brings a wealth of knowledge from top-flight football and European competitions, which would be highly valuable to Juve, especially as they aim to maintain defensive solidity in the latter half of the season. With Manchester United reportedly open to facilitating Lindelöf’s departure, Juve might be able to capitalise on the situation to bring the defender to the Allianz Stadium.

A move for Lindelöf could represent a pragmatic solution to Juve’s immediate defensive issues. If an agreement can be reached, Juventus will be well-positioned to address their shortage without making a long-term financial commitment, providing them with flexibility as they assess the broader defensive needs of the team in the upcoming summer transfer window. This potential signing aligns with Juventus’s goal to bring in a seasoned defender who can immediately contribute to the squad’s cohesion and help navigate the challenges in Serie A and any other competitions they remain in.