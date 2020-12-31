Juventus considers bringing Luca Pellegrini back home

Juventus is thinking about recalling Luca Pellegrini from his loan spell at Genoa, even though he has seen a lot of game time with them this season.

The 21-year-old has just signed a new deal with Juve that will keep him on their books until 2025.

His loan spell at Genoa this season has been going smoothly with him already making 10 Serie A appearances for them and providing 1 assist.

However, Genoa has just fired Rolando Maran as their manager and Calciomercato says that Juve has reservation over his chances of playing enough under a new manager.

The Bianconeri have a decision to make on that, and they are considering if they should bring him home and make him a part of Andrea Pirlo’s team.

Or if they should instead send him out on loan to yet another Serie A team where he would see chances to play.

Pirlo has shown that he can trust young players this season, and Pellegrini will be confident that he can get some opportunities when he returns to Turin.

But for his development sake, it would probably be best for him to join another team where he would be guaranteed to play regularly.