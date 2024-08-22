Juventus extended Federico Gatti’s contract less than a year ago, and now the defender is in line for another renewal.

Gatti was initially seen by some fans and pundits as a player who might struggle to adapt to Thiago Motta’s dynamic new system. However, he appears to have impressed his manager in training and even captained the team in their game against Como.

The defender is expected to remain a key part of the squad in the coming weeks, with a new contract reportedly on the horizon.

In October, Gatti signed a deal that runs until 2028, signalling the club’s confidence in him. Now, he is set for yet another extension.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is considering extending his contract by an additional season after rejecting transfer offers for him this summer.

Gatti is more than happy in Turin and is ready to commit to the new deal.

Juve FC Says

Gatti has been an important player for us and the defender deserves a new deal if he can impress Thiago Motta and remains a starter under the new manager.

Hopefully, he will maintain his fine start to the season and remain a leading figure in the group.