Juventus has started their search for a new coach for their Primavera side days after Andrea Bonatti left the role.

The Bianconeri have made some changes to the coaching staff at their youth teams with their last Under-23 manager also leaving the club.

Several names have been linked with the job, but Football Italia reports that Paolo Montero could become the next coach of the Primavera side.

The Uruguayan was a tough-tackling defender in his playing days and he stayed at Juve for nine years, having joined the club in 1996 and leaving in 2005.

He has embarked on a managerial career since he stopped playing and has managed the likes of San Lorenzo and Colon.

Juve could make him the team’s next coach, hoping that he would help the club’s youngsters develop well.

Juve FC Says

The managerial role in a Primavera team is very important because it helps the club to develop players that will be good enough for the first team.

Our under-19s nearly reached the final of the UEFA Youth League last season and the team’s next manager must work hard to outdo that achievement.

Montero knows a lot about Juve and that should help him do a good job at the club.