Federico Chiesa’s persistent injury issues have raised speculation that the Azzurri star may be entering his final season at Juventus.

Chiesa holds significant value for the club at the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus is keen on extending his contract, despite his ongoing fitness challenges.

Negotiations for a contract extension have yet to yield an agreement, as Chiesa takes his time to ensure favourable terms.

Anticipating potential departure, Juventus has reportedly begun to explore alternatives, with Calciomercato disclosing their interest in Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson as a replacement.

Gudmundsson, enjoying a commendable season, was previously close to a move to Fiorentina during the last transfer window. However, negotiations fell through, and he remained with Genoa for the remainder of the season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, heightened interest from multiple clubs is expected for Gudmundsson’s signature. Should Chiesa depart Juventus, the report suggests that Gudmundsson could potentially be recruited to fill the void left by the Azzurri star.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been very injury-prone lately, and we probably should allow him to leave the club for a good fee in the summer.

We have to keep our options open and might find someone better than Albert Gudmundsson to add to the group.