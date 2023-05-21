Juventus considers handing a cut-price new deal to veteran

Juventus is considering handing a new contract to Juan Cuadrado as he enters the final months of his deal with them.

The Colombian triggered an automatic extension to his deal at the end of last season and looks set to leave the club when this campaign ends.

Juventus has been linked with a move for several full-backs, which is a clear indication that they do not want to keep Cuadrado.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that their stance seems to be changing as the Black and Whites are now thinking about handing him an extension to his current terms.

The report claims if the club cannot sort out a new right-back as soon as possible, they could give Cuadrado a new deal.

However, it would be on reduced terms, so he must be willing to make less money than he gets now for them to seal the deal.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado might not be one of the youngest members of our squad, but the winger is effective on his good days.

He is also one of the leaders in the dressing room and will help the new signings and younger players understand what it means to play for us even more.

He would be willing to stay and the decision to hand him a new deal rests in the club’s hands at the moment.