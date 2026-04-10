Juventus have been linked with a summer move for Eduardo Camavinga as Real Madrid prepare to consider the departure of the midfielder at the end of the season. The Frenchman remains one of the most highly regarded players in his position, although concerns over his injury record have reportedly influenced Madrid’s thinking.

Camavinga’s quality is not in doubt, but his recurring fitness issues have raised questions about his long-term reliability. As a result, Real Madrid may view this as the right moment to cash in while his market value remains high. This has alerted several clubs across Europe, including Juventus, who are looking to strengthen their squad.

Juventus Monitoring the Situation

Juventus are focused on adding top-quality players ahead of next season, with multiple targets currently under consideration. Camavinga is seen as a player who could significantly improve their midfield options, offering both technical ability and versatility.

The Bianconeri believe they can maximise his potential and are not overly concerned by his injury history. This stance differentiates them from other clubs, which may be more cautious in pursuing a deal for the midfielder due to those concerns.

Potential Move Developing

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a move for Camavinga is already being explored in Turin, and their interest could soon develop into a serious offer in the coming weeks.

The midfielder may also be open to leaving Real Madrid to establish himself more consistently elsewhere. However, any transfer is expected to involve a significant fee, given his status and the level at which he has performed.

If Juventus are serious about signing top talents, particularly from a club such as Real Madrid, it will need to be prepared to meet the financial demands required to complete a deal.