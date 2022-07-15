Juventus has at least 10 midfielders in their camp now when you include the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Nicolo Fagioli, who have returned to the club from their loan spell away.

The Bianconeri have an abundance of talent in that area, and you will think they could never have an issue there, at least in this campaign.

However, the reality is different, and they are in the market for another player who they can bank on in the middle of the pack.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are looking for a midfielder that will comfortably play in front of their defence.

Manuel Locatelli played that role in the last campaign, but he would like to play further up the pitch.

They are now pursuing a move for PSG man, Leandro Paredes, because Max Allegri believes he is an ideal fit for that job.

Paredes has Serie A experience having played for Empoli and AS Roma before now.

Juve FC Says

Paredes would be a good addition to our squad if we make this move happen.

However, we currently have too many midfielders, and we might need to offload some before we can sign him.

Even if we cannot sell all our flops, sending some of them out on loan for the rest of the season will also free up space.