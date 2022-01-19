Juventus considers recalling on-loan youngster as a replacement for Arthur

Arsenal is still pushing to add Arthur Melo to their squad this month as they seek midfield reinforcements.

The Brazilian is gradually becoming an important player for Juve, but he could still leave the club.

This is his second season at the Allianz Stadium and we cannot say he has shown his best form so far.

A move to the Premier League club could help him get back in his best shape.

However, Juve will not sanction it without finding a replacement for the former Gremio man.

Several players have been linked with a move to the club as a replacement for him, but the Bianconeri might have to turn to one of their on-loan players instead.

Calciomercato reports that their two options to cover the gap Arthur’s departure would leave behind are to either sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach or recall Nicolo Rovella from his loan spell at Genoa.

The youngster has developed very well with The Griffin and could help us save money in midfield reinforcements if he comes back early.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has enjoyed the benefit of spending time out on a loan after becoming a regular at Genoa.

He has done well so far, but he still has a lot of development to do and now is not the time to bring him back home.

It is tempting to do that, but a lack of game time in Turin could affect his current upward trajectory in terms of personal development.